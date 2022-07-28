DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSSI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

