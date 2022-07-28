DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of Horizon Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $12,744,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Global

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.05. Horizon Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

