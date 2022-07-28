13,385 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of PSCE opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

