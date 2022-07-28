Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 5,766 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 218,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

