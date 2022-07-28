JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

