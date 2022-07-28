DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance
TRTL stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.
