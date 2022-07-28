DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACII opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

