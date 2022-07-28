DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Shares of BSKY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Big Sky Growth Partners Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.