DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RMT stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.