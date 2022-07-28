DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.3 %

DBRG stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

