Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 721,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 441,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.