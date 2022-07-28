DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

