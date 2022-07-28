iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

