DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,065 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.