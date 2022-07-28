Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $60.06 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

