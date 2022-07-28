Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

