Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

