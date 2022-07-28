Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from C$184.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$172.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.87. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$132.38 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,993,178,107.68. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Insiders sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,932,744 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

