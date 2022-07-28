Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $4,583,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.