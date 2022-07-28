Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.9 %

MC opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.