Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

