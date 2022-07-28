Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,190 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.2 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.



