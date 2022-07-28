Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $136,901,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.69 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

