Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $33.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

