Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
G has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
