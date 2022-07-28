Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

