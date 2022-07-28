Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.7 %

RJF stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.