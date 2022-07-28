Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 5.5 %

AGYS opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.