Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 428,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,298,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

