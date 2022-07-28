Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,714,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

