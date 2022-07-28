GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.75. GAP shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 127,165 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.