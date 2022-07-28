Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Down to $29.60

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $28.25. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 6,824 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

