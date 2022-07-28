Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 287,382 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 408,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

