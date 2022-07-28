Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $30.47

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.47, but opened at $29.00. Buckle shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 6,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

