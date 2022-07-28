PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.96. PROG shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 3,093 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $940.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PROG by 2,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
