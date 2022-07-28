PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.96. PROG shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 3,093 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PROG by 2,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

