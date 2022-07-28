Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down to $82.63

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $78.25. Ross Stores shares last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 30,733 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

