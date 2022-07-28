Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.76. Overstock.com shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 8,967 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

