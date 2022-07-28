Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.02, but opened at 2.89. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares shares last traded at 2.90, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Price Performance

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.