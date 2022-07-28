Brokerages Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price at $39.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

GEAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

