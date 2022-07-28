MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.81. MINISO Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 17,444 shares changing hands.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MINISO Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,072 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,397,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MINISO Group by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

