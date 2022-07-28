Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $44.04

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.04, but opened at $41.76. Children’s Place shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 1,227 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Children’s Place Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

