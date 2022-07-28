Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.21

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $19.04. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 20,651 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

