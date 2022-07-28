Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $50.50

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $47.50. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 9,246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 115.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 445,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 437,208 shares during the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.