Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 342 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $15,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $15,948.96.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Natera by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.