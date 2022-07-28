Richard W. Fisher Sells 7,439 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 497,044 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 199.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.