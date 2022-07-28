Richard W. Fisher Sells 7,439 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
