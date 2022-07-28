Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

