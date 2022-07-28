Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 120. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jupiter Fund Management traded as low as GBX 129.30 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 130.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 203989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.20).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

About Jupiter Fund Management

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.15.

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

