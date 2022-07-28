Signaturefd LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

