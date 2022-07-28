John M. Bugh Sells 1,500 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.