Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 1881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

